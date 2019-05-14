Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY)

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $50.20 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

