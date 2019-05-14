Moody’s Co. (MCO) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,012,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,254,000 after buying an additional 999,278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,468,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,176,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,944,000 after buying an additional 199,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,769,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $197.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares in the company, valued at $772,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,345 shares of company stock worth $31,222,531. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

