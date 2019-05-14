Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,625 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after buying an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,010,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after buying an additional 320,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 888,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 67,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

MOH opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $83.31 and a one year high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/molina-healthcare-inc-moh-shares-sold-by-carillon-tower-advisers-inc.html.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.