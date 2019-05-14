Mizuho Trims FibroGen (FGEN) Target Price to $65.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,275,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,658,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,598,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,356. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

