Mizuho Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $208.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.84.

Shares of AMGN opened at $167.60 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,117.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

