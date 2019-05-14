Middlesex Water (MSEX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.43. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $191,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,144.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $115,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $377,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.