Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Amerant Bank N.A., including its investment and trust services subsidiaries, Amerant Investments Inc. and Amerant Trust N.A. It provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

