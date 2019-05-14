Melrose Industries (MRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Numis Securities decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 244 ($3.19).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.42%.

In other news, insider David Lis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

