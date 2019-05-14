MEI Pharma (MEIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Valuation and risks to achievement of target price. Our price target of $10/share is based on an equally-weighted composite of: (a) $10.7/share, as a 25x multiple of taxed and diluted $4.5 discounted back to FY19 at 30% (in line with the expected P/E multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biotechnology company); and (b) an NPV of $9.4/ share (discounted cash flow analysis using a 20% discount rate and 2.0% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of an early development-stage biotechnology company).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Knott David M increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

