Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $122,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,851,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,371,000 after buying an additional 331,392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $96.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $99.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $1,176,045.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,430.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

