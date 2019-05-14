MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.42. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/makemytrip-mmyt-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.