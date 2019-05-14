Magnum (MGM) Market Cap Hits $1,429.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Magnum has a market cap of $1,429.00 and $9.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00301806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00785189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00130312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

