Lundin Mining (LUN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$538.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.620000023194246 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,760 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,986.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.