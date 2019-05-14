Loop Industries (LOOP) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is one of 76 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loop Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -367.33% -169.29% Loop Industries Competitors -7.59% 11.39% 2.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loop Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries Competitors 870 2381 2293 127 2.30

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A -$14.03 million -17.09 Loop Industries Competitors $17.44 billion $1.79 billion 32.57

Loop Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loop Industries rivals beat Loop Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

