LogMeIn (LOGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn delivered strong first-quarter 2019 results with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company benefited from a sturdy product portfolio comprising Jive, Bold360 ai and LastPass. Good renewal performance in the company’s remote access space, which consists of Pro, Central and GoToMyPC, is also encouraging. Digital evolution and the company’s adoption of artificial intelligence-based solutions to enhance customer relations are a tailwind. Investments in the GoTo brand as well as in boosting sales capacity will drive the company’s future performance. The newly launched GoToConnect and GoToRoom products also make the management optimistic. However, exorbitant expenses on sales and marketing weigh on the company’s bottom line. Intensifying competition from Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype put a dampener on the company. Its shares have lagged the industry year to date.”

LOGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut LogMeIn from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.30.

LOGM opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

