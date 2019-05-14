Line (LN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Line in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Line has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $455.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Line will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Line by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Line by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Line by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Line by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

