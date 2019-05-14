Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 329,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,627,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,622,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $23,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.