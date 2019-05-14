LendingClub (LC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LC. Wedbush set a $4.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.67. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 276,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $942,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,388. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 120,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

