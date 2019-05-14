La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Shares Down 10%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.93. 668,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 852,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 337.55% and a negative net margin of 1,324.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Emory University grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 149,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

