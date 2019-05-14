Kinross Gold (K) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of K opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.20.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.129999986779662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

