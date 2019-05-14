Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan Canada traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 432326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KML. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CSFB cut their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC cut Kinder Morgan Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd will post 0.430000006032064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

