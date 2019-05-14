Kelly Services (KELYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kelly Services stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $367,404.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,069.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,148 shares of company stock valued at $778,413. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,671,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 179,359 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1,948.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 451,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 132,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

