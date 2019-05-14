Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SRC Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SRC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

SRCI opened at $5.34 on Monday. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 75.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

