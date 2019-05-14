Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (TKA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.52 ($23.86).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €13.15 ($15.29) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

