Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,759,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709,003 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,423,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 200,367 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,196,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 946,900 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,660,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,401,000.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.15 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.489999985831326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -30.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-raises-position-in-barrick-gold-corp-abx.html.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.