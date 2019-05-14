Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,883,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 118,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period.

Shares of PUI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

