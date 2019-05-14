Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,356 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

