iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,930,000 after buying an additional 7,446,045 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,811,000 after purchasing an additional 763,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181,233 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $112.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

