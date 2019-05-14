iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,048 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 25.1% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.
IEF opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $107.08.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
