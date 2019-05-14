Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

