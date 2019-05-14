Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Raised by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 348,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 119,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $191.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

