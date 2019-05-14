InterXion (INXN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of InterXion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. InterXion has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. InterXion’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,358,000 after acquiring an additional 660,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 834,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,324,000 after acquiring an additional 414,364 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 14,009.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $135,240,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.