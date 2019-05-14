Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Director Buys 18,771 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin bought 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $484,291.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 92.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,644,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 3,195,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 115.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after buying an additional 1,068,351 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,591,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 843,754 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $12,722,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

