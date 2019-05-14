Insider Buying: NIB Holdings Limited (NHF) Insider Purchases 46,000 Shares of Stock

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) insider Jacqueline Chow bought 46,000 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.84 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$268,640.00 ($190,524.82).
Shares of NHF stock opened at A$5.73 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. NIB Holdings Limited has a one year low of A$4.64 ($3.29) and a one year high of A$6.74 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About NIB
