Insider Buying: NIB Holdings Limited (NHF) Insider Purchases 46,000 Shares of Stock

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) insider Jacqueline Chow bought 46,000 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.84 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$268,640.00 ($190,524.82).

Shares of NHF stock opened at A$5.73 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. NIB Holdings Limited has a one year low of A$4.64 ($3.29) and a one year high of A$6.74 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

