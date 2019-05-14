InnerWorkings (INWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INWK. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of INWK opened at $3.73 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.55.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InnerWorkings by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.