Information Services Group (III) versus Digipath (DIGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.70% 11.82% 4.14% Digipath -81.93% -185.07% -131.25%

This table compares Information Services Group and Digipath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $275.77 million 0.50 $5.68 million $0.22 13.68 Digipath $2.84 million 2.51 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Information Services Group and Digipath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 86.88%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Digipath.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Digipath shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Digipath on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Digipath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and The National Marijuana News Corp. business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The National Marijuana News Corp. business unit provides news, interviews, and education on all cannabis. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

