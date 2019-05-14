Icon (ICLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Icon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.30.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Icon has a 1-year low of $117.50 and a 1-year high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Icon’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Icon will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Icon by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Icon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icon by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.