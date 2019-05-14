Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.07%. Ichor’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ichor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,552,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 801,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 112,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $38,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

