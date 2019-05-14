Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Shares of UPS opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

