Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CSFB raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.47.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.439999975890412 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

