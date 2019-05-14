Himax Technologies (HIMX) Receives Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMX. Lake Street Capital downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of HIMX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,411,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,136,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 662.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

