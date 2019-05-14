Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

HCLP stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

