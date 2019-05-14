Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (JEN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JEN. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.43 ($36.54).

JEN stock opened at €30.00 ($34.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 12 month high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

