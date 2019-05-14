Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.46 ($26.12).

Leoni stock opened at €17.29 ($20.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €16.93 ($19.69) and a fifty-two week high of €58.24 ($67.72).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

