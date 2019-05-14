Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 350,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,501 shares of company stock worth $32,753,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/harwood-advisory-group-llc-sells-576-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.