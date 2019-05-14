Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) PT Set at $23.00 by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.96.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,590.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,222,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 523,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.