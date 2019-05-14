Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) versus University Bancorp (UNIB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.22% 13.26% 1.07% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and University Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.12 $7.33 million $2.18 10.83 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. University Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats University Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

