Grainger (GRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.27. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 292.66 ($3.82).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £296.18 ($387.01).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.