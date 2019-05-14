Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

