Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Global Partners reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Partners.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLP. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Partners by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.